TCTC Holdings LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,443,590. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

