TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $83.21. 1,461,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.25. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

