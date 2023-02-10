TCTC Holdings LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,268. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.