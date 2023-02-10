TCTC Holdings LLC Has $30.50 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BMY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $71.56. 3,063,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,595,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.82 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
