TCTC Holdings LLC Has $11.47 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

UPS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,012. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

