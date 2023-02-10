TCTC Holdings LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 15.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,507,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,568,000 after acquiring an additional 205,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.93. 499,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,693. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.