TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,017,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,241,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

