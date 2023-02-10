TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 48,339 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,215 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,339 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. 3,557,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,627,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

