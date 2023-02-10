Tate & Lyle’s (TATE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 975 ($11.72) price target on the stock.

TATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.78) to GBX 850 ($10.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.24) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 885 ($10.64).

Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 795.60 ($9.56) on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.80 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 814.90 ($9.80). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 741.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 734.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,680.00.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

