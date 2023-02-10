Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.34.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

