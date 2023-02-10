Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.66

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $3.07. Tantech shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 5,775 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tantech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tantech Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.
About Tantech
Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.
