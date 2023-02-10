Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.66

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $3.07. Tantech shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 5,775 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tantech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

About Tantech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tantech by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

