TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $6.59

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.35. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 560,333 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of -0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 822.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 664,107 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 574,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 38,639 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 266,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.