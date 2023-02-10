Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $152.54

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.54 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 166.67 ($2.00). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 161.50 ($1.94), with a volume of 586,792 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Synthomer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.52) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 145.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 152.60. The company has a market capitalization of £730.45 million and a P/E ratio of 806.50.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

