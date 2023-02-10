Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. Approximately 16,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.33.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.