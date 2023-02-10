SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Workiva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

In related news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

