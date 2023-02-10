SVB Wealth LLC Sells 5,080 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,188 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after buying an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after buying an additional 836,024 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,475,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,786,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.44.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $118.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.20. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

