SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.08.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $327.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $492.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

