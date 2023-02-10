SVB Wealth LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY opened at $189.77 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average is $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.04, a PEG ratio of 192.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

