SVB Wealth LLC Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 755,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 122,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GVI stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45.

