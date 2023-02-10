SVB Wealth LLC Buys 20,713 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $179.37 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average of $152.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.