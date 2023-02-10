SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 64,401 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 38,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 199.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

