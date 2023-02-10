SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 3,604 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $260.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

