SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 216,034 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1,355.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,034 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.