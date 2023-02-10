SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 16,689 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 89,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.