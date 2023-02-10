SVB Leerink Weighs in on Immunic, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Immunic in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Immunic Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunic

Immunic stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 81,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,435. Immunic has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Immunic news, Director Joerg Neermann purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 915,104 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 609,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 468,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 101,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

