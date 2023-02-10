SVB Leerink Weighs in on CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.22). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $8.44 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.