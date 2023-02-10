SVB Leerink Comments on VectivBio Holding AG’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VectivBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($2.66) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VectivBio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VECT opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. VectivBio has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECT. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VectivBio during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VectivBio by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VectivBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in VectivBio in the second quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VectivBio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after buying an additional 420,591 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

