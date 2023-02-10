SVB Leerink Comments on Illumina, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Illumina in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.80.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $195.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

