SVB Leerink Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $834.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $770.00 to $834.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $43.53 EPS.
REGN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $800.33.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $744.77 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $702.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $136,678,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $116,414,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.