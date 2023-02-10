sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $55.44 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 55,635,848 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

