Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Shares Down 1.3%

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Surge Components Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

