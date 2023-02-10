Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SLF. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.50.

SLF stock traded down C$0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting C$67.52. 689,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,634. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$52.97 and a 52 week high of C$71.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

