Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.50.

SLF traded down C$0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching C$67.52. 689,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,634. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The company has a current ratio of 91,248.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$52.97 and a one year high of C$71.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.68.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

