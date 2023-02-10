Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,737. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

