Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.49. 169,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,953. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

About Sun Life Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.