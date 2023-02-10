Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 81,930 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,930 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $21,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,677,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717,555. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $77.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.