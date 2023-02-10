Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 17,005 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.91.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.3 %

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of APO stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

