Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AGG traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $98.56. 1,722,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,110. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

