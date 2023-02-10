Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 63.3% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 822,335 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 620.1% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,201,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,089. The firm has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.45.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,535 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

