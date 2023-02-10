Suku Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Suku token can now be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Suku has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00435206 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.07 or 0.28828841 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00444741 BTC.

About Suku

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

