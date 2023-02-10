Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.48. The stock had a trading volume of 287,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.11.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,522 shares of company stock worth $112,296,404 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.