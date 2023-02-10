Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 million, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Strattec Security by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Strattec Security by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

