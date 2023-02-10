Stratis (STRAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.34 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Stratis has a market cap of $82.24 million and approximately $20.34 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.89 or 0.07003427 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00082728 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00029251 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00063294 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010415 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001167 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023617 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,984,851 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
