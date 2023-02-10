StockNews.com Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WELL. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.56.

Shares of WELL opened at $73.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 160.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 137,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 207,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Welltower by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,331,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

