StockNews.com Upgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Buy

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
EnPro Industries Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE NPO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.82. The company had a trading volume of 64,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,914. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69.
Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.