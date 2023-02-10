StockNews.com Upgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Buy

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NPO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.82. The company had a trading volume of 64,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,914. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 213.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

