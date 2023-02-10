StockNews.com Upgrades Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to “Hold”

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Up 29.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,248. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $574.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.71). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 181.06% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $257.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 395.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 70.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.