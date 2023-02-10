StockNews.com Upgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to “Hold”

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,165 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 19.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Alcoa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

