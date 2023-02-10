StockNews.com Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

