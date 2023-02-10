StockNews.com Downgrades Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Hold

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Autohome has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 93.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

