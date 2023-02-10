StockNews.com Downgrades Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Hold

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.
Autohome Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Autohome has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autohome (ATHM)
