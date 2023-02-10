StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UUU opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

